Cedar Point hopes to lure coaster fans with Siren's Curse

Cedar Point will open North America's tallest, longest and fastest tilt coaster next year.
The Ohio amusement park today announced Siren's Curse, its first Vekoma tilt coaster. This model features an element where a train stops as the track below tilts from horizontal to vertical before releasing the train to continue along the track.
And the park is giving the coaster a backstory, too.
"Siren's Curse hearkens to the legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie; often spoken of – but never spotted," Cedar Point said in its press release. "The sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to land and attempt to entrap guests in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation."
The 24-passenger trains will feature integrated audio and LED lighting. On the 2,966 feet of track, riders will reach a top speed of 58 mph as they experience two corkscrew inversions, 13 weightless airtime moments, and a high-speed "triple-down" element with twisted and overbanked track.
"Record-breaking thrills have always been at the heart of Cedar Point’s roller coaster lineup, and Siren’s Curse lives up to that standard," Cedar Point Vice President and General Manager Carrie Boldman said. "The entire ride is an experience filled with non-stop action, but that first precarious tilted position where you’re hanging on – looking straight down - and waiting for the track to connect will be a signature moment our fans will love. It's a first-of-its kind for Cedar Point and we’re thrilled to bring it to our guests."
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.
Welcome to Six Flags Over Lake Erie, home to the latest "coaster in a parking lot" in the chain. Sure, all the Cedar Point fanboys are giddy over this unexpected announcement, but this is a one-trick pony whose gimmick is already replicated by Valravn right next to where they're putting this.
There are also a couple of issues with this coaster aside from it being an obvious ploy from Six Flags to juice season pass sales, promising a new attraction for 2025 because it's becoming increasingly clear that TT2 may be unsalvageable.
1. The announcement notes the coaster is slated for an "early summer" opening. Given SF's recent issues with delivering new attractions on time, can we really trust that this coaster will open shortly after Memorial Day? Cedar Point has traditionally opened new attraction by opening day, or at least no later than Memorial Day. An "early summer" opening suggests to me an opening in mid-June, and if that schedule slips just 2 weeks, you're looking at a July 4th opening, which is practically halfway through the park's season. SF already has a history of delayed openings of new attractions with numerous coasters planned for 2024 pushed to 2025 when it was clear they wouldn't be ready by mid-July.
2. The POV and other concept images of the coaster indicate a subsurface trench/tunnel. Does SF know what it's going to take to install and maintain a subsurface trench/tunnel mere hundreds of feet from the shores of Lake Erie?
3. The concept images appear to show a single-sided loading platform, meaning guests will enter/exit from the same side of the station. If that is accurate, it will create a very slow load/unload process on a coaster that is already going to have a pretty low capacity by Cedar Point standards (just 2 trains with 24 guests per train).
4. This is the most us-Cedar Point coaster of all time. Cedar Point builds revolutionary, first of their kind/size, world-class coasters. The very first type of this coaster was built back in 2002 (located in Taiwan), and not a single other coaster of this type has been built in the 22 years since. Now, all of a sudden, 3 of these are being built for 2025 openings with 2 of them going to Six Flags-owned parks (the other in Saudi Arabia). The 4th one of these coasters is being built at Cotaland in Austin, TX (Circuit Breaker), which is likely to open BEFORE Cedar Point's, so Six Flags can't even be first to the US market. This is an off-the-shelf coaster that has nothing substantial to distinguish it from the other coasters of this type.
The Six Flags-ification of Cedar Point has begun.
I'm not sure I get the negativity here at all? This is a hell of a make-good for the disaster that is (was...?) Top Thrill 2. The idea that Cedar Point is somehow special and gets "revolutionary, first of their kind, world-class coasters" is extremely antiquated – Steel Vengeance is the only addition that would qualify in the last 16 years. For goodness sakes, this is a park that opened a Zamperla spinning wild mouse last year!
Under Cedar Fair leadership, the park had some of the worst operations in the world and is a capacity nightmare with limited room to expand. Anything that eases lines at CP is an unmitigated good. This also looks like it has a chance to be one of the best coasters in the park. The post-2016 Vekomas are miraculous rides that track as well as any coasters in the world and have wild forces for their relatively small sizes. I don't think it's a one-trick pony at all.
If you still have a problem with the addition, the new Six Flags is run by Cedar Fair's people, so blaming "Six Flags-ification," while tempting, isn't really fair here. I'm no fan of the merger, but I don't think the legacy Cedar Fair parks will suddenly stop opening rides on time. Perhaps I will be proven wrong on that point, but I'm willing to give them the benefit of the doubt there.
@evenweston - It was pretty evident that Wild Mouse was installed to establish the relationship with Zamperla in advance to green-lighting TT2. There's no doubt that Siren's Curse is an attempt to make good for the failure that TT2 has become, and the late swerve from Six Flags to shift the park for this coaster is telling about the possible future of TT2.
This coaster won't help the lines a bit. It looks like this coaster will operate more like a flat ride in terms of capacity - perhaps somewhere around 500 people per hour. If you think the operations are bad at Cedar Point, what makes you think they're going to magically improve with another coaster that is not designed to get people on and off quickly or efficiently?
I've ridden a couple of newer Vekomas, but aside from F.L.Y., none have been what I would call thrilling (Big Bear Mountain at Dollywood is the most thrilling of the bunch, but is still billed as a family coaster). Yes, the current generation of coasters from Vekoma track incredibly smooth (thanks to their switch to outside bogies), but I think that's been a trend in all coasters built over the past 10 years or so.
Six Flags does not deserve our trust or patience after what they've pulled over the last year and the complete ineptitude they have displayed since the companies merged. I will be skeptical of them until they prove me wrong. This addition is straight out of the Six Flags playbook, so if you think Cedar Point folks are pulling the strings here, I think you're gravely mistaken. Sure, Cedar Point will be responsible for getting this thing installed and operating, but this was dumped on them by SF brass.
If you honestly think this coaster has the chance to be the best in the park (a park that has Maverick, Steel Vengeance, Millennium Force, and Raptor, and potentially TT2), I've got some oceanfront property to sell you in Kansas.
I normally would agree with you that CP is a unique park and a hastily put together project like this would be disappointing, but I think this ride will be just fine there.
-CP is loaded with unthemed coasters. The "generic coaster with tents over the line" is a pretty archetypal Cedar Fair thing.
-There isn't any theme to that area of the park other than generic amusement park. It's not going to take much effort to make it look presentable.
-They took out Wildcat 14 years ago and never replaced it. Its a small plot of land.
-Not every new coaster has to be the biggest baddest thing on the planet. This ride does look like more fun than Valravn which is bigger.
-The tilt will definitely capture a lot of attention, even at CP.
At the end of the day I think its better to have this there than to not have it there. It will soak up some crowds and attention away from TT2 and will slip nicely into the mid-upper tier of their lineup.
Well Given the delay in with The Flash: Vertical Velocity, I do not blame the skepticism that Siren's Curse (SC) will be ready in time for Summer 2025.
But remember the "new" Six Flags are getting "new" Vekomas that were we supposed to go somewhere else. so what can you realistically expect except delays?
From what I have heard SC was ordered by Energylandia, cancelled picked up by the "old" six flags which intended to send to Six Flags over Mexico but when import permits did not come through, "new' six flags had to decide where to send it next.
TBH, I think they should have sent it to Kings Island and put it where Vortex was. But I suppose the troubles with TTD2 affected the decision making at Six Flags
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
This was obviously meant for another park (Energylandia and then Six Flags Mexico) and thrown into CP last minute. The color scheme makes no sense with the surroundings or with the "theme," there was no hype at all for the announcement other than a hastily thrown together promo just a few days before, and the ride looks pretty "bare" for modern CP standards. Its safe to assume this was done because TT2 has been such an unmitigated disaster and no one really knows what its reliability is going to be like over the next few years.
I do think this could be a sleeper hit, however. Its pretty small for Cedar Point standards but it looks like a lot of fun. A fast paced, zippy coaster full of unique forces/airtime/inversions. I just hope the restraints don't choke me (I seem to be the perfect height to have issues with the vest restraints on all the vest coasters I have been on).