Cedar Point hopes to lure coaster fans with Siren's Curse

Cedar Point will open North America's tallest, longest and fastest tilt coaster next year.

The Ohio amusement park today announced Siren's Curse, its first Vekoma tilt coaster. This model features an element where a train stops as the track below tilts from horizontal to vertical before releasing the train to continue along the track.

And the park is giving the coaster a backstory, too.

"Siren's Curse hearkens to the legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie; often spoken of – but never spotted," Cedar Point said in its press release. "The sirens of the lake who lured sailors to their underwater demise with their sweet, seductive songs will finally rise to land and attempt to entrap guests in a sinister two-minute fate of non-stop roller coaster innovation."

The 24-passenger trains will feature integrated audio and LED lighting. On the 2,966 feet of track, riders will reach a top speed of 58 mph as they experience two corkscrew inversions, 13 weightless airtime moments, and a high-speed "triple-down" element with twisted and overbanked track.



Concept images courtesy Cedar Point

"Record-breaking thrills have always been at the heart of Cedar Point’s roller coaster lineup, and Siren’s Curse lives up to that standard," Cedar Point Vice President and General Manager Carrie Boldman said. "The entire ride is an experience filled with non-stop action, but that first precarious tilted position where you’re hanging on – looking straight down - and waiting for the track to connect will be a signature moment our fans will love. It's a first-of-its kind for Cedar Point and we’re thrilled to bring it to our guests."

