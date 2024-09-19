Get ready to 'soar' over the Arctic in Orlando in 2025

SeaWorld Orlando is inviting park guests to "soar" over the Arctic, starting next year.

The park announced today that it will open a new Arctic-themed flying theater attraction in spring 2025. The as-yet-unnamed show will have a 39-inch height requirement, allowing young children to experience the ride.

Theme park fans first fell in live with flying theaters when Disney opened Soarin' Over California in 2001. That inspired a wave of similar attractions around the world, such as Legoland's Flying Adventure rides to one offs such as Wings Over Washington and the FlyOver chain of regionally-themed experiences.

The SeaWorld attraction will feature twin, 30-seat, multi-level theaters for the four-minute, 30-seconds show. The production will include scenes of the Aurora Borealis, underwater visuals, and plenty of Arctic wildlife, including beluga whales, orcas, and walruses. Here is a teaser video from the park, showing some of the filming for the attraction.

"We are thrilled to introduce this first-of-its-kind attraction to SeaWorld Orlando," SeaWorld Orlando President Jon Peterson said. "This indoor immersive flying theater experience reinforces our commitment to education, animal care and research. As guests disembark from the attraction, they'll find themselves in the awe-inspiring wonder of one of the world's most remote places, face-to-face with some of those very animals found within the Arctic such as beluga whales, walruses and more. By bringing the wonders of the Arctic to life, we are offering guests an unparalleled and immersive experience that will create lasting memories for people of all ages."

