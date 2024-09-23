Legoland plans farewell for its Driving School

This is the final week for the current Driving School at Legoland California, and the park is giving the attraction a "victory lap" with a prize giveaway.

Starting today through Saturday, Legoland will transform 25 Legoland Driver's Licenses into golden tickets, each one stamped with a surprise prize for its recipient. Kids must complete the Driving School attraction to earn their Legoland Driver's License and be eligible for the giveaway.

By closing Driving School, Legoland California is clearing space for its planned Lego Galaxy land, which was revealed in planning documents filed with the City of Carlsbad. But the theme park will bring back Driving School in a new location within the park next year.

