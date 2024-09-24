Shanghai Disneyland looks to new ticket policy to stop illegal acts

Shanghai Disneyland has announced a new "Real Name Ticketing Policy" as it looks to stop "illegal commercial activities" at the theme park.

The new policy will require visitors to present their government-issued ID to purchase and use an admission ticket to the park. Each person entering the park must provide that ID document, including children.

"For Mainland China children guests who have not yet obtained a PRC Resident ID Card, please continue to use acceptable ID Certificate (with both the ID number and photo) for purchasing a ticket and entering the park," Shanghai Disneyland said in the announcement posted on its website.

Shanghai Disneyland will announce the start date for the new policy later, though it said that it intends to have the policy in place by the end of the year.

"The introduction of the new policy stays true to Shanghai Disney Resort’s commitment in further enhancing guest experience and is consistent with other destinations across China," the park said. "It’s also part of the resort’s on-going efforts to work closely with relevant government authorities to crackdown on illegal commercial activities that bring significant damage to the resort’s reputation, business and normal operations."

Shanghai Disneyland is the only one of the 12 Disney theme parks worldwide that I have not visited in person, so I cannot attest to how its admission policy works in practice now. But I have heard that all visitors who are not Mainland China residents already have had to show their own government ID in order to enter the park, as noted on our ticket partner's authorized Shanghai Disneyland tickets page.

Online reports have detailed ticket scalping outside the park, as well as people selling bootleg merchandise inside the gates. Tying more tickets to verified IDs should help authorities better deter these activities, or to prosecute them if they continue. (Well, in theory, at least.)

