Here's how to eat for free at Universal Orlando Resort

Does Universal Orlando have a free dining plan deal for hotel guests like Walt Disney World has offered?

Not exactly - but Universal does have a dining deal that might be better for many families. It's definitely a lot more straight-forward. Fans who book a four or five-night vacation package at a Universal Orlando hotel can get a free dining card worth up to $1,000 for use during their stay.

There are no credits to track nor meal types to consider. You just get a card - loaded with $300 to $1,000, depending upon the hotel and number of nights you book - that's yours to use on food and beverages during your stay. That's the easiest "free dining" plan that I can imagine.

Book now for travel starting November 7 and through April 10, 2025 to get the deal, which is blocked out for the Christmas holidays from December 20 through January 4. These vacation packages also include a four- or five-day Park-to-Park theme park ticket, which is good for admission to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, with an option to add the Volcano Bay water park, as well.

You get one card per room, for the following values:

$1,000 for five-night packages at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, or Loews Royal Pacific Resort

$800 for four-night packages at those hotels

$600 for five-night packages at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort or Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort

$500 for four-night packages at those hotels

$500 for five-night packages at Universal's Aventura Hotel, Universal's Stella Nova Resort, or Universal's Terra Luna Resort (the later two open early next year)

$400 for four-night packages at those hotels

$400 for five-night packages at Universal Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn & Suites or Universal Endless Summer Resort - Dockside Inn & Suites

$300 for four-night packages at those hotels



Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando Resort. Photo courtesy Loews Hotels

Remember that stays at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel, or Loews Royal Pacific Resort also include free Universal Express Unlimited from check-in to check-out, so that means you could enjoy free front-of-line access as well as up to $1,000 for food during your Universal Orlando theme park visit by choosing one of those three hotels.

The fine print says that you must order in person to use the card, so no mobile orders. It's also not valid for room service or pizza delivery. (Again, you must order in person.) The card is valid at most Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, CityWalk and hotel locations, but not The Palm – Orlando, BiCE Ristorante Orlando, or Blondie's. You can't use it for merchandise or tickets, either - just for food and drinks.

