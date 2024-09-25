Spill causes delayed park opening at Disneyland

Add one more reason for a delayed opening at Disneyland.

Over the years, a wide variety of mishaps have prevented theme park attractions from opening on time. From alligators lounging on an attraction boat dock, to fog reducing visibility to zero, to entire opening crews calling in, if it can go wrong at a park, it probably has. This morning at Disneyland, it was an oil leak's turn to delay everyone's day.

One of the scrubbers that Disney uses to clean the park's streets and pathways sprung a leak before opening, causing a spill that resulted in a 10-minute delayed opening for Disneyland. When cast members started admitting guests, they were routed into the backstage bypass that runs along the east side of Main Street to enter the park.

Custodians eventually cleaned the spill, and Main Street opened to all later in the morning.

