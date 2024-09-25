Delusion gets lost in a fog with all-new 'Red Castle'

When I last attended a Delusion event in October 2021, I had a marvelous, immersive experience. So this year as my boyfriend and I pulled up to the Stimson House for Delusion’s all-new Red Castle, I had high expectations. At first sight it was clear that Delusion picked the perfect location for a haunted house in the heart of Los Angeles. The Stimson House is a massive brick-red mansion that was built in 1891 for lumber tycoon Thomas Stimson. It survived a dynamite attack by a blackmailer in 1896, has been used as a filming location for countless projects, and was briefly a USC fraternity house in the 1940s. Safe to say it is a house with some real, well-earned character.

Back in 2021, the Delusion check-in was inside the venue, but this year's check-in was outside on the driveway. We arrived around 7pm for our 7:40pm reservation and meandered into the garage/backhouse, where a bar had been set up. There were a couple of unappealing cocktail options and well drinks for $16. Food was available at a tent set up next to the garage, but it appeared to be overpriced prepackaged and reheated food. I ordered some chicken tenders, which came out nice and warm on the outside but frozen solid on the inside. Not a good purchase for $13.

One of the most enjoyable aspects of 2021s Delusion had been wandering around the house before the tour, uncovering little clues to the narrative. This year we puttered about outside instead, and glimpsed into the free-for-all “VIP Lounge” which provided some comfortable seating, but that’s about all it provided. Our reservation time of 7:40pm came and went, and by 8pm we realized the 7:30pm group hadn’t even started their experience yet. At 8:18pm we received a text that our experience would start soon, and around 8:20pm we headed in with our group of about 10 people, hopeful that the experience would make up for the lousy wait.

I considered how to best write this review without any spoilers, and I’ve concluded that the narrative of this experience is so crowded and erratic, there isn’t much to spoil. Over the course of our walk through the house, we were led by more than half a dozen characters. Each leader introduced a new thread of the plot, which was left dangling the moment we were handed off to our next leader. There were some fun interactive moments, including a game of hide-and-seek, but those moments didn’t make up for the puzzling storyline. We were so confused, we forgot to be scared.

At several points during our tour we were stopped due to “technical difficulties.” Each time a woman in a “Delusion” T-shirt walked in and completely shattered the illusion of the experience. The irony of this was not lost on us. She made smalltalk with us about how our night was going etc. and as soon as the “technical difficulties” subsided, she slipped away and we were thrown back into the experience.

The path we took through the house was well engineered, and the technical stunts were flawless. The actors gave it their all, but it seems they had too much to juggle. The house itself was gorgeous. But a Halloween killer needs to take a knife to this script, cutting the narrative to the point where guests can understand it and the operations can flow better. A rethink of the entire pre-show experience, including better food and beverage, also would help justify the $110-plus ticket prices.

Delusion: The Red Castle runs select nights through November 3 at the Stimson Castle, 2421 S. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles. For more information, see enterdelusion.com.

