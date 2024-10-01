'Kids Free October' deals are back in Southern California

"Kids Free October" deals are back at many popular San Diego-area attractions. Whether you live in Southern California or might think about visiting, these are some great opportunities to save money on family-friendly activities.

Follow the links to see the details and to book:

You can find even more attractions participating in "Kids Free October" right here. And if you are interested in a vacation package that includes free kids admission with adult tickets and a discounted hotel room, look for those options here.

