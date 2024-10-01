Walt Disney World offers new deals on 2025 vacations

Walt Disney World now is offering new deals on 2025 vacation packages.

First, you and your family can start the new year with up to 20% off on rooms for stays most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 1 to February 20, 2025. If you want to visit a little later in the spring, you can save even more - up to 25% off on rooms for stays most nights from February 23 to April 30, 2025.

Disney's second deal is up to $200 per night off a three-night, two-day room-and-ticket package at select Disney Resort hotels. This deal is available for arrivals most nights from February 26 to June 30, 2025.

Guests who stay in Disney's on-site hotels next year will get admission to one of Disney's water parks included with their vacation on their check-in day, so you don't need to wait until your first full day on site to enjoy some active fun. (If you are flying in, just drop your bags with bell services at your hotel when you arrive and then head to the park.)

Disney hotel guests with theme park tickets also get a 30-minute head start with Early Theme Park Entry every day of the week. Hotel guests also get a 30-day head start over other guests on making restaurant reservations in advance of their visit. You can get earlier access to buying Lightning Lane access, too.

To take advantage of these or other offers, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote on a Walt Disney World visit. They can help you find the best available deal for your family and budget.

