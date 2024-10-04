'One Piece' coming to Universal Fan Fest Nights, as dates set

We have more information today about the first-ever Universal Fan Fest Nights, coming to Universal Studios Hollywood next year.

The California theme park today announced 12 dates for its 2025 Universal Fan Fest Nights: April 25-27; May 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Rather than focusing on one theme per evening, the after-hours, hard-ticket event will function like Halloween Horror Nights. Universal Fan Fest Nights will offer a variety of "experiences," each themed to one of the participating IP.

So what will those IPs be? Universal previously announced Back to the Future, Star Trek, Dungeons & Dragons, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Today, Universal added to the mix One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen.

We do not have specifics yet on what Universal has planned for its experiences based on those anime series. But both have been featured at Universal Studios Japan, which offered a One Piece Premier show this summer and previously staged a Jujutsu Kaisen overlay event in late 2022 through early 2023.

Universal Studios Hollywood today did reveal that its Star Trek experience for Universal Fan Fest Nights will feature an "immersive and thrilling adventure aboard the S.S. Enterprise-D, where they will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step onto the bridge, an original set piece featured in the third and final season of 'Star Trek: Picard.'"

The park previously announced that its Harry Potter experience will feature encounters with magical creatures, including a Niffler. Again, Universal Studios Japan last year offered a Magical Creatures Encounter event with a Niffler, so perhaps we will be seeing more U.S. debuts of USJ limited-time attractions at Hollywood's Universal Fan Fest Nights. Stay tuned.

No word yet from Universal on ticket prices or a sale date.

