Kennywood prepares new supports for its Steel Curtain

Kennywood is working on some. The Pittsburgh-area theme park today released its latest update on Steel Curtain, the eight-inversion S&S roller coaster that has been standing-but-not-operating since the summer of 2023. The park is pouring footers for new supports to the coaster's unique track.

The park announced earlier this year that Steel Curtain would not reopen for the 2024, as the park worked on plans to reinforce the coaster and prepare it for a return in 2025.

"Throughout the season, our team has been hard at work toward the reopening of the Steel Curtain in 2025," Kennywood General Manager Ricky Spicuzza said in a release from the park today. "When you visit the park this weekend, you will notice we have begun the next phase of work on this project, which includes adding additional columns to the structure. These enhancements and others will increase the coaster’s reliability and longevity, maintaining it for generations of riders to come.

"We are excited to continue progress on the coaster over the next several months and we can’t wait to welcome riders back to the Steel Curtain in 2025."

Russell Meyer reviewed the Pittsburgh Steelers-inspired roller coaster for us when it debuted in 2019: The Steel Curtain debuts at Kennywood.

