Spotlight: Top 10 roller coasters that don't go upside-down

Roller coasters are built for safety. But that fact does not comfort some fans who are not yet ready to fly heels over head on an inverting coaster. Yet even fans who are okay with wild inversions sometimes like to choose coasters that keep you upright, above the track. With no inversions to provide thills, the best non-inverting coasters rely on speed, show, and airtime to keep their fans coming back, again and again.

According to Theme Park Insider readers, here are the 10 best roller coasters without inversions in the United States. Let's start the countdown at number 10.

10. The Voyage, Holiday World

This Gravity Group hybrid coaster offers a wood track atop a steel frame, allowing for a wild through the Indiana wilderness, reaching a top speed of 67 mph that often feels much faster.

9. Phoenix, Knoebels Amusement Resort

The oldest coaster on our list, this 1985 Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters production wins raves from fans for its classic wooden coaster ride.

8. Mako, SeaWorld Orlando

This Bolliger & Mabillard Hyper drops riders down a 200-foot hill at 73 mph, making it one of the top thrill rides in the theme park capital of the world.

7. Expedition Everest, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Probably the most ridden coaster on our list, thanks to its location at Walt Disney World, this custom Vekoma creation is known for its surprise halfway through.

6. Lightning Rod, Dollywood

Rocky Mountain Construction is known for wild designs that twist former wooden coasters in all sorts of fresh directions, but this original RMC production goes for raw speed instead twisting inversions. A new lift hill also has improved uptime for this popular coaster.

5. El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure

Intamin's 4,400-foot wooden beast uses a prefabricated track to accomplish specs previously seen just from steel coasters, including a 176-foot drop and 70-mph top speed.

4. Project 305, Kings Dominion

Losing its Intimidator branding this year, Kings Dominion's Intamin Giga continues to wow fans with its 90-mph top speed.

3. Fury 325, Carowinds

This Bolliger & Mabillard Hyper goes even faster, topping out at 95 mph, making it one of the faster coasters in America.

2. Millennium Force, Cedar Point

Another Intamin Giga, Millennium Force remains one of the most popular coasters on America's Roller Coast - Cedar Point on the shore of Lake Erie in Ohio.

1. Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Universal's Islands of Adventure

But our number one is another new Orlando classic. Set in the Forbidden Forest of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hagrid's is a master class not just in magical creatures but also storytelling on a thrill ride.

To vote for your favorite roller coasters around the world, please visit our "Best Roller Coasters" Survey page. Our reader surveys determine the top rides listed on our theme park visitors' guides and best attraction pages.

