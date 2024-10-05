New tropical storm takes aim at Walt Disney World

Another major storm might be headed toward Central Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Tropical Storm Milton could grow into a hurricane early Monday, with a path that could see it hit the Tampa Bay area as a major hurricane on Wednesday afternoon.

From there, the storm's current predicted path takes it along Interstate 4 through Central Florida.



Milton's current forecast path. Image via the National Hurricane Center

There are not yet any Tropical Storm or Hurricane watches or warnings in effect in Florida, but those should be expected within the next couple of days, should Milton hold on this path. The NHC has advised, "There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and wind impacts for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning late Tuesday or Wednesday."

The projected path of the storm would have it pass over all the major Central Florida theme parks, from Busch Gardens Tampa and Legoland Florida to Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, and the Universal Orlando Resort.

Milton takes aim at Florida as the southeast recovers from Hurricane Helene, which struck the Florida panhandle and whose remnants contributed to deadly flooding in western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. Yesterday, Dolly Parton announced that a $1 million donation for flood relief to the Mountain Ways Foundation, with Dollywood Parks & Resorts also contributing $1 million. Dollywood also is accepting at the park's entrance donations of supplies for the relief effort.

* * *

