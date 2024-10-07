Florida closures begin in advance of Milton's arrival

We have the first reports of closures as Central Florida's tourism corridor prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

The Orlando International Airport announced this afternoon that it will close for commercial passenger flights on Wednesday morning. The airport will remain open for emergency and aid flights as necessary. There is no set time for the resumption of passenger flights.

"We will resume commercial operations as soon as possible based on damage assessment," the airport announced. [Update: The Tampa airport is closing on Tuesday morning.]

In addition, Legoland Florida has announced that it will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the storm. The Legoland Hotel will remain open at limited capacity.

Hurricane Milton continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico, with maximum sustained winds now of 175 mph. The National Hurricane Center said that there is "an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning Tuesday night or early Wednesday." See updates at www.nhc.noaa.gov.

