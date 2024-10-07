Busch Gardens closes due to Hurricane Milton

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this afternoon announced that it will close tomorrow, October 8, in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

The Tampa, Florida theme park will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The park will announce later about possibly reopening on Friday, October 11. Howl-O-Scream also is canceled for Thursday night, October 10. Tickets may be used for any remaining Howl-O-Scream event nights.

Hurricane Milton is a Category 5 storm with winds of 175 mph. It is forecast to strike the Tampa Bay area late Tuesday. Evacuations have been ordered for Zones A and B. See updates at www.nhc.noaa.gov and floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders.

Replies (1)