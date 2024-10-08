Walt Disney World prepares to close for Hurricane Milton

With Hurricane Milton on its way to Central Florida, the Walt Disney World Resort will be closing its theme parks temporarily, starting tomorrow.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will close at 1pm on Wednesday, October 9, with Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney Springs closing at 2pm. Walt Disney World's transportation also will stop operating after the parks and Disney Springs close.

The Walt Disney World theme parks will remain closed on Thursday, October 10, with Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party canceled for that evening. Disney said that Disney Springs might reopen with limited offerings late Thursday, weather permitting.

With Disney's announcement, all theme parks will be closed in Central Florida late Wednesday and all day Thursday.

Hurricane Milton, which now has maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, is a major hurricane expected to strike the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday or early Thursday. The storm is predicted to cross the Florida Peninsula on Thursday morning. For the latest updates on the storm, please see at www.nhc.noaa.gov and floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders.

Replies (2)