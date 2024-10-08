Universal Orlando announces its hurricane closure

Universal Orlando Resort has announced its temporary closure due to the expected arrival of Hurricane Milton.

Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure will close at 2pm on Wednesday then remain closed all day on Thursday, October 10. Halloween Horror Nights will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Universal's Volcano Bay also will be closed all day on Wednesday and Thursday.

CityWalk will close with the parks at 2pm tomorrow and remain closed on Thursday. Universal's hotels will remain open to care for guests who were not able to return home.

Universal joins SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Legoland Florida in closing for the storm, though Universal is staying open Wednesday morning. The latest forecast has Milton hitting Florida's Gulf Coast sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday, then tracking across the state during the day Thursday.

For the latest updates on the storm, please see at www.nhc.noaa.gov and floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders.

