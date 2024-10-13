Come ride on Disneyland's monorail

We just uploaded on an on-ride video from the Disneyland Monorail, which allows you to enjoy the view from Downtown Disney to Tomorrowland.

If you are a Walt Disney World visitors, Disneyland's monorail operates differently than those Disney runs in Florida. The Disneyland Monorail runs first as an attraction and secondly as a form of transportation to and from the park.

The Disneyland Monorail has two stops: above the Finding Nemo submarines lagoon in Tomorrowland, and Downtown Disney. Originally, the Downtown Disney stop was part of the Disneyland Hotel, but that hotel's footprint has shifted west over the years, after Disney tore down several outlying buildings.

Yet the monorail remains a great way for people coming from the hotel to skip the long lines at the park's turnstiles in the morning. Just hop on the monorail's Downtown Disney stop (when it's open, of course) and you'll be whisked directly into Tomorrowland. Reverse the trip, and that's a great way to escape the park later in the day, when crowds clog Main Street. Just check the monorail's operating schedule for the day.

More Disneyland videos

If you would like to watch more than two dozen of our on-ride and full-show videos from other Disneyland attractions, please visit our Visitors Guide to Disneyland page. You also will find there are Theme Park Insider reader rankings for the park's attractions, as well as advice for visiting.

