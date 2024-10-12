Is Disney too expensive?

Disneyland raised its ticket prices last week, so let's ask the question: Is Disney too expensive?

As Disney price increases go, this one was not the worst in recent memory. Daily ticket prices above the lowest tier went up about 6%. Magic Key annual passes rose by more, from 6% at the top tier to 20% at the bottom. Disney bumped the presale price of Lightning Lane Multipass by a couple of bucks, but left parking alone. (See Disneyland raises ticket prices, but here's a way to beat that for the full report.)

Let's face it, though. Only a small percentage of Disney visitors are paying rack rates for admission anymore, especially in California. The majority of Disney visitors these days are coming into the parks on annual passes, discounted tickets or vacation plans that bundle tickets at below-list rates.

Disney defenders also will point out the crazy prices for other out-of-home entertainment, including pro sports games, Broadway shows, concerts, and even ski lift tickets. But just because everything else (it seems) is too expensive does not excuse Disney for being too expensive as well.

So, is it? For my final point before opening the vote, I would like to point out that fans have been complaining about Disney prices for years now. Yet pretty much every time I visit Disneyland or Walt Disney World, they are packed. The people who are voting with their bank accounts (or credit card balances) seem to be responding that Disney is not too expensive to keep them from visiting.

What do you say?





