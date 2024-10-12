Disneyland raised its ticket prices last week, so let's ask the question: Is Disney too expensive?
As Disney price increases go, this one was not the worst in recent memory. Daily ticket prices above the lowest tier went up about 6%. Magic Key annual passes rose by more, from 6% at the top tier to 20% at the bottom. Disney bumped the presale price of Lightning Lane Multipass by a couple of bucks, but left parking alone. (See Disneyland raises ticket prices, but here's a way to beat that for the full report.)
Let's face it, though. Only a small percentage of Disney visitors are paying rack rates for admission anymore, especially in California. The majority of Disney visitors these days are coming into the parks on annual passes, discounted tickets or vacation plans that bundle tickets at below-list rates.
Disney defenders also will point out the crazy prices for other out-of-home entertainment, including pro sports games, Broadway shows, concerts, and even ski lift tickets. But just because everything else (it seems) is too expensive does not excuse Disney for being too expensive as well.
So, is it? For my final point before opening the vote, I would like to point out that fans have been complaining about Disney prices for years now. Yet pretty much every time I visit Disneyland or Walt Disney World, they are packed. The people who are voting with their bank accounts (or credit card balances) seem to be responding that Disney is not too expensive to keep them from visiting.
What do you say?
To be fair, that's not Disney, though. That's an outside participant that's just renting space on Disney Boardwalk.
It's always been expensive in terms of the times. 30 years ago, the idea of paying over $250 for multi-day pass was wild but then again that was when McDonald's meal was about three bucks and my first part-time job four bucks an hour. It's not cheap running that place, no wonder they have to charge more.
RN: "Disney defenders also will point out the crazy prices for other out-of-home entertainment, including pro sports games, Broadway shows, concerts, and even ski lift tickets. But just because everything else (it seems) is too expensive does not excuse Disney for being too expensive as well."
Me: A few considerations regarding this analysis. First, whether or not any of these activities are "too expensive" is a subjective assessment. Second, what this analysis misses is how all of these entertainment platforms are expensive. They are labor-intensive business model, that carry high overhead costs. Perhaps a better comparison of these activities/production would begin by identifying common denominators related to operating requirements/costs.
A lot of people using this argument look at just the ticket prices, and in my opinion those in isolation are not too expensive given what you're paying for. It's definitely not cheap, but when stacked up against the other operators in the region they don't feel out of line. For example, the average ticket prices over the remainder of the month in SoCal are as follows...
Disneyland: $181
Knott's Berry Farm: $68
Six Flags Magic Mountain: $57
Universal Studios Hollywood: $124
Yes, that is quite a discrepancy. However, let's look at their average operating hours and get a price per hour...
Disneyland: ~$12 per hour
Knott's Berry Farm: ~$9 per hour
Six Flags Magic Mountain: ~$8 per hour
Universal Studios Hollywood: ~$14 per hour
Sure, per hour, Disneyland is 33% more than the local Knott's, but is Disneyland more than 33% better than Knott's? Probably, assuming what they offer is what you're looking for. And if we compare to their big rival Universal, Disneyland is 16% cheaper per hour for what most consider a better experience despite being nearly $60 more. It's fair to say that not everyone benefits from that hourly rate as not everyone has the interest or endurance to spend 15-16 hours at the park on a Disneyland outing, but it's one of the reasons why I feel despite Disney's expense their tickets aren't actually overpriced yet.
However, what I do feel is too expensive is the overall cost of a Disney vacation. Whether Florida or California, you're going to be paying three to four times the price for on-property accommodations minimum, plus the cost of everything else is going to be much higher. While I would definitely expect to pay more for the convenience of staying on property, the level of discrepancy has gotten pretty obscene these days, especially given the significantly reduced benefits of an official resort.
My big problem is the price increase compared to what you get. I am fine with it being expensive; however, the price increases but the service has diminished. No more Magic Express from the airport. No more packages delivered to the room. The level of customer service has seemed to have slipped over time. Now you have to pay even more to avoid the lines. Of course people still show up and pay, so I imagine this will continue. It just seems that with the increases they should build more instead of remove and replace. Who needs a nice river anyway?
Everyone complained about Disneyland being too expensive when I was a child in the 1960’s. I still think it’s a great value in comparison to other types of entertainment which may only last two hours or so. Still, Disney is too expensive and I wonder when I will reach my limits, financially.
Disneyland is way too small for the massive market that it serves. When you take into consideration the entire western half of the US and Canada, the population of California itself is 40 million, its the wealthiest state in the wealthiest country in the history of the world...and then to top it all off everyone wants to go to this dinky little theme park that can comfortably hold like 40,000 people. They can basically name whatever price they want and the place will be packed.
On the other hand I think WDW is finally starting to see dramatic reductions in attendance the past few years as a direct result from the prices. We have seen more deals in the market and the fact that they didn't raise gate prices today as well I think says something.
We all agree that Disneyland is expensive to operate. But why is that? Having read Disney fan websites, especially the feedback posts, I see there is an insatiable demand for ever more themed and complex rides. I read them on this website too. There are also plenty of negative comments when paint is worn or rides break down. You can't have it both ways, demanding Disney spend hundreds of millions on new rides, billions on new lands, and then complain about having to pay for it.
So long as there are crowds, Disney is not too expensive
elduderino (cool handle) nails it! If I could be guaranteed a wait time of no more than 20 minutes per attraction/meet and greets as well as decent vantage points for parades and shows, I'd pay premium for a Disney or Comcast park. Crowds are the concern, not prices ... at least for me.
One other consideration. I've read in two or three places that the average North American/Asian/Euro-Person/South American visits a Disney park like four times over their lives. This ain't like the price of milk, healthcare, gasoline or any (you know) actual necessity related to our existence on the mortal coil. Example: Me and FTHC are going to visit EU in September 2026 (staying at the big fat hotel, etc). So we are already saving money for what some theme park muggles will claim is an overpriced adventure.
I am sure one factor with DL is cast member’s pay. It costs a fortune to live in SoCal, and you have to commute significant distances to live.
The new $32 burgers and $18 PB&Js at the Cake Bake Shop on the Boardwalk aren't helping. Look at the rest of the menu if you want to laugh.