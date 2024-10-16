A cruise fan's guide to the Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line has announced more details, including booking dates, for its new Disney Adventure cruise ship.

Sailing exclusively from Singapore, Disney's largest-ever cruise ship will feature more staterooms, more restaurants, and more attractions than ever - including Disney's first roller coaster at sea.

"Today we unveil the spectacular new Disney Adventure to the world," Disney Cruise Line's Vice President and Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia, Sarah Fox, said, "Sailing on primarily three- and four-night voyages designed with only dedicated days at sea, the ship will include something for everyone. From fun and interactive spaces for kids, to relaxing venues for adults to unwind, to entertaining and engaging places for families to enjoy together, guests will find endless adventures from bow to stern."

Disney Adventure will begin sailing December 15, 2025, with bookings opening to Castaway Club members starting December 3 at 7pm EST. Pearl members will get that opportunity, followed by Platinum members the next day, and Gold members the day after that. Silver members may book starting December 8 at 7pm Eastern, with bookings opening to the public on December 9 at the same time. Pricing and specific sail dates will be release November 14.

For assistance in booking a Disney Cruise Line vacation, on the Adventure or any other ship, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

What to do on Disney Adventure

Let's start with that roller coaster. At 820 feet long, Ironcycle Test Run will be the longest roller coaster at sea. From the concept art, this appears to be another product from Maurer Rides - the company that built the Bolt coasters on Carnival Cruise Line.



Marvel Landing on Disney Adventure. All concept art courtesy Disney Cruise Line

"Guests will test-drive Tony Stark’s latest Ironcycle prototype on a thrilling high-speed circuit and be suspended up to 30 feet above the upper decks," Disney said of the attraction.

Ironcycle Test Run (gee, why does that name sound familiar?) will stand above Disney Adventure's Marvel Landing. In addition to the coaster, that area will feature Groot Galaxy Spin and Pym Quantum Racers, a go-kart ride. Both are firsts on the Disney Cruise Line.

For water play, the top deck also will be home to Toy Story Place, with a family pool, water slides, and interactive splash pads.

Like all Disney cruise ships, Disney Adventure will feature Broadway-style shows in its Walt Disney Theater. Guests will be invited to watch two shows in the theater during their trip: "Disney Seas the Adventure" from the Wish-class ships, and the all-new "Remember." That will be another musical revue, this time starring Wall-E and Eve, with Wall-E calling on characters from other animated Disney and Pixar films to help restore Eve's memory.



Remember on Disney Adventure

But the Walt Disney Theater will not the only entertainment venue aboard Disney Adventure. The Disney Imagination Garden zone will feature the Garden Stage, with three LED screens, where guests will find several shows, including the "Let’s Set Sail" party, "Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party," "Baymax Super Exercise Expo," and the previously announced "Avengers Assemble!" show, featuring a battle between Marvel heroes and villains. No Disney Cruise would be complete without pirates, and the Garden Stage will be the place for the Disney Adventure's "Captain Jack Sparrow & the Siren Queen" show, too.

In Wayfinder Bay, guests also will find the "Moana: Call of the Sea" musical.



Moana: Call of the Sea

On San Fransokyo Street, guests will find Baymax Cinemas, a four-screen movie theater shows current and classic films from Disney's studios, and the Big Hero Arcade. That area will include the Hiro Training Zone, where groups of four can "run, dodge and block their way across a high-tech gaming floor." The arcade also will feature two-person game experiences inspired by classic arcade games: Go Go Racers, Honey Lemon Chem-Ball Blast, Super Fred Kaiju Chaos, and Wasabi Speed Slice.

For kids, Disney Adventure will offer Disney's Oceaneer Club for guests ages 3-10. For the little ones, there will be the it’s a small world nursery and older kids will be welcomed at the Edge clubhouse for those ages 11-14 and Vibe for teens between 14 and 17 years old.

What to eat and drink on Disney Adventure

All Disney Cruise Line ships feature rotational dining, where your service follows you to a different dining room each night. With Disney Adventure's large size, however, there will be a variable added to the rotational dining system to accommodate the ship's capacity.

Guests aboard Disney Adventure will dine at either Navigator's Club or Hollywood Spotlight Club one night, with appearances by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck at each. Another night, guests will dine at either Animator's Palate or Animator's Table, with a different selection of characters at each. Finally, the final rotational dining restaurants aboard the Disney Adventure will be Enchanted Summer Restaurant, with separate dining rooms for "Frozen" and "Tangled," and Pixar Market Restaurant. Both of those will serve buffet-style breakfasts and lunches each day in addition to their rotational dining dinners.



Hollywood Spotlight Club

This will be the first Disney Cruise Line ship where guests do not experience every rotational dining option on a single voyage, which could help encourage repeat visits on an itinerary that is expected to include all sea days and no ports of call.

Disney's rotational dining is included with your fare. Premium dining options, for additional charges, will include the adults-only Palo Trattoria and Mike & Sulley's – Flavors of Asia, which will offer a full-service Japanese steakhouse, a teppanyaki room, a bar with Omakase-style dining, and an outdoor sushi and sashimi experience. While Palo will be adults-only, the upcharge Mike & Sulley's will be open to families with children.

Quick service restaurants aboard Disney Adventure will include Stitch's 'Ohana Grill, serving burgers and sandwiches, and Bewitching Boba and Brews, sefving bubble teas, in Discovery Reef. Other options will include the Ms. Marvel-themed Cosmic Kebabs, and the previously announced Indian-themed Mowgli's Eatery and Pacific Islands-themed Gramma Tala's Kitchen. You can find coffee drinks at Palo Café and Toy Story Place's Market Bar. Disney Cruise Line's soft0-serve will be available at Wheezy's Freezies in Toy Story Place, which also will be home to walk-up pizza slices at Pizza Planet.

For adults, Disney Adventure will offer the following bars and lounges: the Buccaneer Bar sports bar, the Snow White-themed Spellbound, the Luca-themed Taverna Portorosso, and Tiana’s Bayou Lounge.

Accommodations

Disney Adventure is expected to accommodate somewhere around 6,000 passengers, making it Disney's largest cruise ship, by far. The Adventure was built from the former uncompleted Global Dream, which Disney acquired during the pandemic. Main staterooms will offer Disney's split-bathrooms, along with free 24-hour room service. For the first time on the DCL, Disney Adventure will offer garden-view staterooms as well as ocean view and verandah staterooms. Concierge staterooms, suites and two Frozen-themed Royal Suites also will be available.

Visiting Singapore

Singapore is an easily accessible gateway destination for people visiting Asia for the first time. English is spoken widely. Changi Airport is generally considered the world's best. The Singapore Zoo's Night Safari is a Thea Classic Award winner. And if you love both of the theme park industry's top brands, there is the Universal Studios Singapore theme park on Sentosa Island, close to the Disney Cruise Line port. (It has the best version of Revenge of the Mummy, and I will die on that hill. Imhotep demands it.)

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And again, to book a Disney Cruise Line vacation, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Replies (0)