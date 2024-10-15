Disneyland sets opening date for Country Bear eatery

Disneyland has set an official opening date for its Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.

The restaurant replaces the former Hungry Bear Restaurant in the land formerly known as Critter Country and now known as Bayou Country thanks to the impending opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Disneyland is honoring the original residents of the land that first was known as Bear Country by theming the restaurant to its Country Bears franchise. Music by the Country Bears will play at the restaurant (though the Audio Animatronics will not be seen), which will serve a barbecue menu.

Here is the full list of entrees that will be available starting October 25:

Smoked Barbecue Combo Platter: Choice of two of Pork Spareribs, Pulled Pork, Sausage Link, or Beef Brisket, served with baked beans, house slaw, white bread, and pickles

Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich: With barbecue sauce, house slaw, bread and butter, and pickles served with beer-battered fries

Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich: With barbecue sauce, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeños served with beer-battered fries

Smoked Angus Beef Burger and Pulled Pork: With American cheese, golden aïoli, pickled red onions, bread and butter pickles, and crispy onions served with beer-battered fries

Corn Ribs Plate: With Chile-lime aioli, parmesan, crispy onions, cilantro, and scallions with house slaw and beer-battered fries (Plant-based)

Loaded Fries: Topped with smoked pulled pork, queso sauce, pickled red onions, and pickled jalapeños, cilantro, and scallions

Classic Cheeseburger: Served with beer-battered fries

Chicken Tenders Plate: Served with house slaw and beer-battered fries



The Smoked Barbecue Combo Platter at Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Prices were not available yet. The former Hungry Bear offered cheeseburger, a chicken sandwich, and chicken tenders, so expect higher prices due to the upgrade in selections.

