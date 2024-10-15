Disneyland sets opening date for Country Bear eatery

Disneyland has set an official opening date for its Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.
The restaurant replaces the former Hungry Bear Restaurant in the land formerly known as Critter Country and now known as Bayou Country thanks to the impending opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
Disneyland is honoring the original residents of the land that first was known as Bear Country by theming the restaurant to its Country Bears franchise. Music by the Country Bears will play at the restaurant (though the Audio Animatronics will not be seen), which will serve a barbecue menu.
Here is the full list of entrees that will be available, again, starting October 25 (yours truly's birthday!):
Prices were not available yet. The former Hungry Bear offered cheeseburger, a chicken sandwich, and chicken tenders, so expect higher prices due to the upgrade in selections.
