When will you visit Universal Orlando's Epic Universe?

Now that we finally have an official opening date for Universal Epic Universe (May 22, 2025 - in case you missed it), it is time to start planning trips.

So when will your first trip to Universal Orlando's new theme park be? Vacation packages and tickets will go on sale for the park starting Tuesday, October 22. Our travel agent sponsor will have that, in case you want to get in now with a request for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

But little details like pricing and availability never stopped theme park fans from dreaming about future trips, so let's not allow those details keep us from voting here.

When do you think will be the best time to visit Universal Epic Universe? Are you hoping to be there the opening day or during its first summer? Or will you wait until later in the year, or maybe until 2026?

Or are you someone who will wait to get to this new park until sometime after that, if ever at all? All these are options in our vote this week.



For all the details about what guests can expect in this new theme park, please see our Visitors Guide to Universal Epic Universe.

