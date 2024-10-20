Plan your Disney vacation with these updated theme park guides

Disney is changing the way that people wait for its theme park rides and shows, again.

We told you about all the changes in our Complete guide to Disney's Lightning Lane. Now, we have updated our visitors guides to the Walt Disney World and Disneyland theme parks, too.

Our theme park visitors' guides are one-page summaries of everything you need to know for a magical day in the park. They include our Theme Park Insider reader rankings of the park's attractions, as well as recommendations on when to visit and how to plan your day.

You can find our U.S. Disney Parks planning guides by following these links:

Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida

Disneyland, Anaheim, California

If you want even more personalized help in planning a Disney vacation, please contact our travel agent partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote, too.

Finally, we are always eager to hear what you have to say about Disney and other theme parks. You can help determine our Theme Park Insider reader rankings by voting for your favorite attractions and parks at www.themeparkinsider.com/vote. And if you have suggestions for our park itineraries, please head over and start a thread on the Theme Park Insider discussion forum.

I tally your votes and go through your recommendations to create our theme park visitors guides, so the more readers who participate, the better those guides can be.

Thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

