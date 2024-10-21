Previews begin for Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland

Today's the day when Tiana's Bayou Adventure is set to welcome its first riders at Disneyland.

The park opened the virtual queue for its Magic Key annual passholders this morning. At just as soon as the queue opened at 7am Pacific Time, it closed. Magic Key holders snapped up what surely is a limited number of spots for today's preview, which is set to begin at 3pm.

Only Magic Key holders with a Disneyland park reservation for today were eligible for the 7am virtual queue opening. Magic Key holders with Disney California Adventure reservations for today also were eligible for the noon VQ opening, provided they had checked into the park by then. But that queue opportunity closed immediately upon opening, as well.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens officially to all Disneyland park guests on November 15. The Magic Key preview is set to continue on most dates between now and then. Access will be exclusively through the Magic Key portal on the official Disneyland resort app at 7am and noon on days when the preview is happening.

Disneyland's revamped flume ride first opened at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in June, and we covered it then. Here is our review: Disney makes a better splash with Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Walt Disney Imagineering rethemed the former Splash Mountain with characters from "The Princess and the Frog" in the company's latest effort to distance itself from "Song of the South," for reasons I detail in the review, above.

The new characters breathe new life into Disney's classic log flume ride, which - let's face it - was, uh, inspired by the Timber Mountain Log Ride at Knott's Berry Farm up the road. If you want a look at what you can expect on Tiana's Bayou Adventure, enjoy our on-ride POV video from the Magic Kingdom. That installation is close to identical to the one debuting today in Anaheim.

Keep in touch and support the site

For the latest discounts on Disneyland admission, including savings up to $120 on multi-day tickets, please see our partner's Disneyland tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)