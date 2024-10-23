Magic Key sales to resume soon at Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort will resume sales of its Magic Key annual passes to new customers, starting November 6.

The annual passes will go sale no earlier than 9am Pacific Time on November 6 on the Disneyland website, with the queue opening no earlier than 8:45am. All four pass types will be available, but only while supplies last.

Earlier this month, Disneyland raised prices on its Magic Keys, which have remained available for renewal by existing passholders. Here are the new prices for the four tiers of Magic Key passes:

Imagine: $599 (up $100, or 20%)

Enchant: $974 (up $125, or 14.7%)

Believe: $1,374 (up $125, or 10%)

Inspire: $1,749 (up $100, of 6.1%)

The Inspire Key is available only to Southern California residents and has the most blockout dates. The higher priced the pass, the fewer blockout dates and more benefits, including being allowed to hold more required park reservation dates at once and greater discounts on food, merchandise and parking.

Walt Disney World AP price increase

Across the country at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disney today also raised the prices of its annual passes.

We predicted this increase back when Disneyland raised its prices while Walt Disney World's theme parks were closed for Hurricane Milton. Here are the new prices:

Incredi-Pass: $1,549 (up $100, or 6.9%)

Sorcerer: $1,079 (up $80, up 8%)

Pirate: $829 (up $30, up 3.8%)

Pixie Dust: $469 (up $30, up 6.8%)

Unlike at Disneyland, Walt Disney World offers discounted rates on renewed passes, which are now $1,299, $929, $709, and $399, respectively. All Disney World annual passes also include free parking, though only the top tier is available to people who do not live in Florida and are not DVC members.

