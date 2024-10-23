Hersheypark starts work on new hotel

Hersheypark visitors soon will have a new, budget-friendlier option for staying at an official park resort.

The Pennsylvania theme park today announced plans for a new hotel - Hershey Inn & Suites. The 130-room hotel will open in spring 2026 and include seven suites and an indoor pool and offer complimentary continental breakfast.



Concept image courtesy Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company

Hershey Inn & Suites will be located in the new West End development in Hershey, now under construction. Free shuttle service will transport guests to and from the Hersheypark entrance.

"Hershey Inn & Suites will provide our guests with even more diverse lodging options when they visit The Sweetest Place On Earth," Hersheypark Vice President, Resort Operations, Jason Heath said. "This new select service hotel with unique amenities to Hersheypark will continue to expand the resort offerings you can only enjoy in Hershey as we continue to grow our destination."

Hershey Inn & Suites joins The Hotel Hershey, Hershey Lodge, and Hersheypark Camping Resort in the Official Resorts of Hersheypark line-up. Guests at these properties get extra morning and evening hours at Hersheypark in addition to free shuttle service and ticket discounts.

