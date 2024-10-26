Which is better: Disneyland or Walt Disney World?

We have not checked in with this question for a while, so let's do that now. Disney fans have two options for where to visit the parks in the United States: the original Disneyland Resort in California, and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Disneyland offers two theme parks to Walt Disney World's four, but you can find just as many attractions in California as in Florida. The difference is that they're all within easy walking distance at Disneyland, instead of requiring bus or monorail or boat trips to navigate between the parks, as is the case at Walt Disney World.

Each resort has its unique attractions, but Walt Disney World has way more hotel rooms and resort options than Disneyland, which has just three on-site hotels. But dozens of other hotels stand within walking distance of the Disneyland theme parks, making California a more affordable option for some fans, especially if you want to spend hotel points on a Disney theme park visit.

Ultimately, it probably comes down to transportation for many fans. Walt Disney World is a day's roadtrip for millions of fans living in the eastern half of the United States. Disneyland, on the other hand, is more a locals park for the millions who live and near Southern California.

If you want the specific line-ups at each park, as well as reader rankings and itineraries, please visit the park links on our Plan your Disney Parks vacation page.

I am a Los Angeles native who lives in California, so my choice here is probably obvious - give me the original. But I have family in the Orlando area and used to work at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, so there is zero hate for anyone picking WDW here. Just tell us in the comments why you made your pick.

Planning a Disney visit?

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)