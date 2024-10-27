Spotlight: Nighttime spectaculars around the world

Theme park fans know that Disney is the master of nighttime spectaculars. At both Disneyland and Walt Disney Resort, fans can end their day watching amazing productions, such as Fantasmic!, Happily Ever After, and World of Color.

But Disney does not just do nighttime spectaculars in the United States. And Disney is not the only company entertaining its guests with nighttime spectacle. In our Spotlight this week, let's look several top nighttime spectaculars at theme parks around the world.

One of my favorite international shows is Momentous at Hong Kong Disneyland, which plays on and above its expanded Castle of Magical Dreams.

New this season is Reach for the Stars at Tokyo Disneyland, which brings Marvel's Avengers characters to the park for the first time. The park also offers Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights, while sister park Tokyo DisneySea hosts Believe! Sea of Dreams on its Mediterranean Harbor.

Other nighttime spectaculars at Disney Parks include Shanghai Disneyland's Illuminate and Disney Illuminations at Disneyland Paris, which will be getting a new nighttime show in January.

Elsewhere in Europe, Efteling offers its own nighttime spectacular on the park's central lagooon, the Aquanura fountain and light show.

But the most spectacular spectacle in Europe might be found at France's Puy du Fou, including the much-acclaimed La Cinéscénie.

Back in the United States, I hope that Universal Studios Florida will bring back its CineSational: A Symphony Spectacular, which debuted last summer before closing for Halloween season and the holidays.

But for the holiday season, however Universal fans can enjoy another season production of the Hogwarts Castle projection shows, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Finally, let's list the major nighttime spectaculars at Disney's U.S. theme parks:

Disneyland: Fantasmic!, with Paint the Night returning at one of the parks early next year

Disney California Adventure: World of Color

Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom: Happily Ever After, and coming next summer will be the new Disney Starlight parade

EPCOT: Luminous The Symphony of Us

Disney's Hollywood Studios: Fantasmic!

You can include your favorite nighttime spectaculars in your list of top theme park attractions. Just go to our reader vote page to submit your top 40 list. We will include your list to help determine our annual top 25 list and park by park attraction rankings.

Campaign for your favorites by telling us more about them in the comments, too!

