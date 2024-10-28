Universal teases Halloween reveal for new horror attraction

It looks like horror and haunt fans are about to find out more details about Universal's new year-round haunt experience in Las Vegas.

Universal's social media accounts have been teasing that something coming regarding the new Universal Horror Unleashed attraction on October 31, 2024. Since that's Halloween, that seems like a perfect day to reveal more information about the upcoming experience.

Now under construction in a 110,000-square-foot building in the Area15 developed in Las Vegas, Universal Horror Unleashed will bring a Halloween Horror Nights-like experience to haunt fans year-round. But that's about all we know officially about the new attraction.

We do know that Universal has assembled a new team of creators to develop Universal Horror Unleashed. The Halloween Horror Nights creative teams at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando are far too busy to take on building a new project in Las Vegas, too. But Universal's horror experts have been in communication with the Vegas team, so expect Universal Horror Unleashed to build on the company's legacy as a leader in horror- and haunt-themed entertainment.

Stay tuned here Thursday for the details.

