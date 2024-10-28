Kings Dominion's Project 305 gets its new name

One of the world's top 10 roller coasters has a new name.

Kings Dominion revealed this morning that its 2010 Intamin Giga Coaster will now be known as Pantherian. The coaster opened as Intimidator 305 before being renamed Project 305 last year after the license for its Dale Earnhardt-inspired name expired.

The new name reflects a new backstory as "a mystical steel contraption built by the ancients," according to the park's website.

"Anyone who dares to ride Pantherian will temporarily take on the panther’s most defining characteristics: speed, agility and raw power," the story says.

The former Project 305 ranked number eight last year in our Theme Park Insider reader survey determing the world's best roller coasters. Standing 305 feet tall (well, yeah...), the coaster reaches a top speed of 90 mph following an 85-degree drop on its 5,100 feet of track. Here is Russell Meyer's review and on-ride video from the park's media preview day back in 2010: Intimidator 305 debuts at Kings Dominion.

