Blue Man Group sets date for Orlando return

Performance art trio Blue Man Group has set a date for its return to the Orlando.

Blue Man Group played for years in the former Nickelodeon Studios theater at Universal Orlando. That show closed for the pandemic and never reopened. Earlier this year, Blue Man Group announced that it would return to Orlando in a new home on International Drive's ICON Park.

That show will open April 3, 2025. The new Blue Man Group show will play in a custom-built, 578-seat theater next to ICON Park's Orlando Eye. It's the first theater custom built for Blue Man Group and its unique multi-sensory performance.

If you've not seen it, Blue Man Group is a non-verbal music performance that incorporates percussion, movement, props, lighting, and a really big mess on stage. Since debuting in New York in 1991, Blue Man Group has played to more than 50 million people worldwide through multiple residencies and touring shows. It's also now part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

"We cannot wait to unveil our new Orlando show in spring 2025," Blue Man Group Managing Director Jack Kenn said. "It's the perfect way to kick off spring break for locals and visitors alike, here at ICON Park, right in the heart of Orlando’s Entertainment District."

Tickets for the show will range from $59 to $104 per person. They are available now on the Blue Man website. The show will play six days a week, with no shows on Mondays.

