Attendance slips at Tokyo Disney theme parks

Attendance dropped at the Tokyo Disney theme parks this past spring and summer when compared with the same period one year ago. The opening of Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea in June did help boost the number of visitors to the parks, but not enough to overcome a drop following the end of the resort's 40th anniversary celebrations on March 31 this year.

Tokyo Disney Resort owner Oriental Land Co. reported attendance of 12.2 million guests at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea for the six months from April 1 to September 30, 2024. That's down 2.4% from the 12.5 million people who visited the parks during the same period in 2023. Oriental Land Co. owns and operates the Tokyo Disney Resort under license from The Walt Disney Company. Oriental Land Co.'s current fiscal year runs from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

Despite the drop in attendance, net sales per guest did rise 4.4% year over year for the first half of the current fiscal year. The average Tokyo Disney guest spent ¥17,303 [US$112.94]. Spending on tickets and food and beverage drove the increase, while merchandise sales slumped 6.3% as the anniversary merchandise came off the shelves.

Overall, net sales were up 2.1%, to ¥238.7 billion [US$1.56 billion] for the period. Operating profit was down 18%, to ¥63.1 billion [US$412 million].

In addition to the end of the anniversary celebration, Oriental Land Co. blamed "lower demand for travel and severe heat" for lower theme park attendance. Fantasy Springs has been a multi-billion-dollar investment for the company - the largest since the opening of Tokyo DisneySea. But capacity restrictions to preserve the guest experience have limited its ability to drive attendance. You can find our coverage of the new land here: Tokyo Disney opens its new Fantasy Springs.

Oriental Land Co. also recently announced plans to bring the Disney Cruise Line to Japan, with the debut of a new Wish-class ship by 2029: Disney cruises are coming to Japan.

