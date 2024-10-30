It's almost time for the return of Holidays at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has set its schedule for the return of its annual holiday celebrations.

The Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort will start this year on Friday, November 22 and continue through Tuesday, December 31. The celebrations will include the return of the resort's traditional three holiday favorites.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter , at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure

, at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure Grinchmas at Universal Islands of Adventure

at Universal Islands of Adventure Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's at Universal Studios Florida

The Harry Potter celebration will include the return of The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show in Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure as well as the Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees holiday show in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular show also returns this year, with entrance via Seuss Landing. The Grinch will be meeting guests in Who-ville, as well.

Finally, the daily holiday parade in Universal Studios Florida will include floats featuring Despicable Me, Shrek, and Madagascar, as well as Santa Claus lighting the 80-foot Christmas tree in front of the Macy's facade in the park's New York section.

And yes, an all-new Holiday Tribute Store will be open this year, again featuring the resort's cult favorite, Earl the Squirrel.

For tickets to the parks, including a two-day free deal or advance Epic Universe admission, please visit our ticket partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

For assistance in planning a complete Universal Orlando vacation, including discounts on bundled on-site hotel stays, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)