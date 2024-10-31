Attendance, revenue drop at Universal theme parks

The corporate parent of Universal's theme parks this morning reported lower attendance for its U.S. theme parks as revenue declined in the third quarter of the year.

Comcast reported $2.289 billion in revenue for NBCUniversal's Theme Parks segment for the three months ending September 30. That was down 5.3% from the same period in 2023.

The company attributed the revenue dip to a decline in attendance at its domestic theme parks. However, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts did note the announcement of the opening date for Universal Orlando's Epic Universe next year, which he called "the most ambitious and technologically sophisticated theme park ever created."

Epic Universe opens May 22, 2025, which will fall in the second quarter of Comcast's 2025 fiscal year.

