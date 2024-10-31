Universal prepares to unleash more horror in Las Vegas

As promised, Universal Destinations & Experiences on this Halloween morning dropped more details about its upcoming Universal Horror Unleashed experience in Las Vegas.
First, Universal Horror Unleashed will open in 2025. And it will include four haunted houses, themed to:
Four themed and immersive areas will surround the houses, offering live entertainment as well as themed food and drinks. Universal also is promising seasonal events at the venue, so it will not remain a static experience year-round.
"Universal's rich history in the creation of the horror genre drove our desire to bring a year-round horror experience to the incredible entertainment offerings in Las Vegas," Universal Destinations & Experiences President of New Ventures Page Thompson said. "We're thrilled to have our award winning Creative and Entertainment teams working tirelessly to bring these terrors to life in 2025."
In the tradition of Universal's Halloween Horror Nights announcements from Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, here is the latest hype video:
Good stuff... but how much is it going to cost? What would be a reasonable price? Over/under $100?
@Manny - It's in Vegas, so I would anticipate prices to be over $100 at the start. The real question is where prices will be a few months after it opens (or how easy it is to get discounted tickets). If anywhere can support a year-round haunt installation, it's probably Vegas, but I look at all of the entertainment experiments that have been tried in Vegas and either failed or slowly slid to the bottom of the barrel where they're offering cut rate prices in order to stay afloat, I wonder about the fate of something like this. I also feel that a concept like this caters more to groups than individuals (most people like to go to haunts with friends and family - very few like to walk through a haunt by themselves), so how that works with typical Vegas crowds will be interesting.
I do think Universal will do a good job promoting the installation, so it should initially start with good awareness and demand. For me, it will be what Universal does to keep things fresh and if they're able to draw more than just horror/haunt fans, particularly outside of the fall months. Merlin's Dungeons tend to do really well in heavy tourist areas (even in smaller cities), so there is a proof of concept for this. In the US, I see comparisons to escape rooms, a business model that has rapidly expanded over the past few years, but hit at ceiling as some markets have become oversaturated. I definitely feel there is a market out there for something like this, particularly in a place like Vegas where there is an endless supply of entertainment options.
