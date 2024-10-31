Universal prepares to unleash more horror in Las Vegas

As promised, Universal Destinations & Experiences on this Halloween morning dropped more details about its upcoming Universal Horror Unleashed experience in Las Vegas.

First, Universal Horror Unleashed will open in 2025. And it will include four haunted houses, themed to:

Universal Monsters

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Scarecrow: The Reaping

Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer

Four themed and immersive areas will surround the houses, offering live entertainment as well as themed food and drinks. Universal also is promising seasonal events at the venue, so it will not remain a static experience year-round.

"Universal's rich history in the creation of the horror genre drove our desire to bring a year-round horror experience to the incredible entertainment offerings in Las Vegas," Universal Destinations & Experiences President of New Ventures Page Thompson said. "We're thrilled to have our award winning Creative and Entertainment teams working tirelessly to bring these terrors to life in 2025."

In the tradition of Universal's Halloween Horror Nights announcements from Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, here is the latest hype video:

