SeaWorld delays new attraction debut

SeaWorld San Diego has pushed the opening of its planned new attraction until next year.

Originally announced for a 2024 debut, Jewels of the Sea: A Jellyfish Experience now is set to open in spring 2025. The interactive, multimedia walk-through exhibit will feature three galleries to display and educate visitors about multiple species of jellyfish.

"SeaWorld San Diego is committed to providing the jellyfish the highest standards of care while also ensuring each detail of the exhibit is perfect and ready to exceed guest expectations when we open," Park President Tyler Carter said.

"Visiting the new Jellyfish Experience is an amazing opportunity like no other - a chance for our guests to see up close the spectacular details of these underwater marvels and witness how they live their lives in astonishing clarity," SeaWorld San Diego VP, Zoological, Eric Otjen, said. "Guests will walk through striking habitats and view vivid displays to learn more about these wonderful creatures. This new exhibit aligns with our mission of educating and inspiring guests to learn more about our oceans and the world around us."

Changes at Journey to Atlantis

SeaWorld San Diego also announced today that it will "reinvent" its Mack Rides water coaster, Journey to Atlantis.

"The new Journey to Atlantis will emerge with a refreshed storyline, as well as new water elements and special visual effects and new show elements that pay tribute to the original attraction while making it better than ever," the park said in its press release.

San Diego's Journey to Atlantis originally was themed to a now-removed Commerson's dolphins exhibit. The closure of that helped lead SeaWorld to remove the media that once played during the ride's vertical lift, further gutting it of the storytelling that once enhanced the ride's thrills. Here is my review of the attraction when it opened: A Dark Ride Lost to the Sea.

For admission to the park, including a kids' free deal, please visit our partner's SeaWorld San Diego tickets page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)