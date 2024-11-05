Europa-Park plans new ride, parade for 50th anniversary

Europa-Park will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year with a new interactive dark ride and a parade.

Franz and Roland Mack opened Europa-Park in Rust, Germany on July 12, 1975. For five decades, the park has showcased Mack Rides attractions while promoting a theme of European unity. This year, the park opened the widely acclaimed Voltron Nevera roller coaster, the first Mack Rides Stryker Coaster - a seven-inversion thrill ride with abundant special effects. For its anniversary next year, Europa-Park will offer new family-focused attractions, including a dark ride themed to the first motion picture starring the park's mascot.

Grand Prix Edventure will be an interactive 3D dark ride in the park's Luxembourg area. Themed to the upcoming animated film, "Grand Prix of Europe," the ride will cast guests as members of park mascots Ed & Edda's race crew as they race their formula car across the continent. The ride will use Mack Rides' Gameplay Theater platform, which uses rotating cars on a carousel theater.



Concept art courtesy Europa-Park

"Grand Prix of Europe" is a co-production of Mack Magic and Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany and is set for release next summer. Here is that announcement: Can these theme park mascots become movie stars?.

In addition to the new interactive ride, Europa-Park next year will debut a new parade to celebrate the park's 50 years.



Europa-Park's 50th anniversary parade

New entertainment, themed festivals and park decorations will complete the celebration, which kicks off with the first Northern Lights Festival at the Rulantica water park, from January 13 through March 21, 2025.

