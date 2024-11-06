Six Flags sets new long-term financial goals

The new Six Flags Entertainment Corporation reported its first financial results since closing the merger of the legacy Cedar Fair and Six Flags companies on July 1.

The new Six Flags reported attendance of 21 million guests for the period ending Sept. 29, 2024. With an average guest in-park spending of $61.27, net revenues totaled $1.35 billion for the quarter, with a net income of $111 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $558 million.

For comparison, the two legacy companies reported a combined 21.7 million guests in the third quarter of 2023, before the merger. Per capita spending at the legacy Six Flags parks was $56.37 last year and $61.65 at the legacy Cedar Fair parks during that period.

"Since completing the Merger, we have been finding ways to operate more efficiently and reducing unnecessary costs while still delivering a high level of guest service," Six Flags President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said. "By the end of 2024, we expect to have delivered $50 million of run-rate cost synergies, and we are already taking steps to achieve the remaining $70 million of anticipated cost savings by the end of calendar year 2025. While we intend to invest back into our parks to enhance the guest experience and drive attendance growth, we are focused on funding those efforts with additional cost savings across the portfolio, allowing us to retain 100% of the realized synergies."

Zimmerman also spoke about Six Flags' long-range financial strategy.

"Four months ago we launched Project Accelerate, a transformational initiative to harmonize our operations and unlock the full potential of the new Six Flags. We have only scratched the surface of what we can accomplish, and we are moving with a sense of urgency to optimize performance and execute our new long-term initiatives. I’m highly confident that focusing on our core strategic objectives will deliver superior and sustainable value creation over the next several years, enabling us to reach our new target of at least $800 million of annual unlevered pre-tax free cash flow by 2027."

FYI, "unlevered pre-tax free cash flow" is defined by Six Flags as "Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures."

As part of Project Accelerate, Six Flags management has set a target of increasing its annual attendance to more than 55 million guests and expanding full-year Modified EBITDA margins to more than 35% by 2027. The legacy Cedar Fair and Six Flags companies drew a combined attendance of 48.9 million guests in 2023, according to the TEA/AECOM Theme Index report.

The Project Accelerate goals also include an effort to better integrate technology across the company, enhancing the guest experience, maintaining "a disciplined approach to the prioritization and activation of capital investments," and to "review the park portfolio over time, to optimize the asset base, narrow management’s focus, and help reduce net leverage."

