Knott's sets the table for the return of Merry Farm

The annual Knott's Merry Farm holiday celebration will kick off on November 22 this year and continue through January 5, 2025.

Knott's Berry Farm's Christmas event this year will feature a new tree lighting ceremony along with the return of several other shows. Snoopy will join with singers and dancers for the new "'Tis the Season Tree Lighting Ceremony" in Calico Park. America's favorite cartoon beagle also will star in the returning "Snoopy's Night Before Christmas" ice show in the Walter Knott Theater.

That show features the Peanuts characters retelling "A Visit from St. Nicholas" with help from an ensemble of skaters. Knott's take on classic holiday tales also will be featured at the Bird Cage Theatre, where Knott's melodrama players will present "A Calico Christmas Carol" and "The Gift of the Magi, 1885."

Knott's "Home for the Holidays" also returns to the Calico Mine Stage. Elsewhere in Ghost Town, the Calico Carolers will perform, and Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies also will put on a holiday show. Over in Fiesta Village, Knott's will welcome Latin Caribbean, New York salsa, and current Top 40 songs and sounds.

Santa Claus again will meet guests in Santa's Christmas Cabin in the Wilderness Dance Hall, and Knott's Christmas Crafts Village will return with vendors and artisans selling gifts.

Finally, Knott's Merry Farm will feature the return of a menu of holiday favorite food and beverage selections, available throughout the park.



Knott's Merry Farm holiday food. Photo courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

Items this year will include Chai Spice Maple Pumpkin Bread at Ghost Town Bakery, Mini Pretzel Pigs in a Blanket at Grizzly Creek Lodge, Birria Pizza at Prop Shop Pizzeria, and the return of the Turkey Ball on a bed of Mashed Potatoes with Gravy and Crispy Brussel Sprouts, at Santa's Christmas Cabin and Gold Mine Trail.

