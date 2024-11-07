Disneyland changes the rules to get on its new ride

Disneyland fans will have one more chance daily to get on the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which opens officially November 15.

Disneyland previously announced that the virtual queue for the revamped flume ride would open twice a day: at 7am and at noon. Today, Disneyland added a 4pm VQ opportunity, as well. So that is three opportunities daily for Disneyland park guests to get on the list to ride.

In addition to the virtual queue, Tiana's Bayou Adventure will be available via Lightning Lane Multi Pass for guests who pay for that line-skipping upgrade. But there will be no standby queue offered for the ride, at least for now.

Adding a third VQ opportunity allows the park a hedge against downtimes, which the original Magic Kingdom installation suffered somewhat frequently when it opened earlier this year. With Disneyland only dropping about a third of the ride's daily capacity with each VQ opening, it can limit or eliminate availability for the noon or 4pm openings if Tiana's is not accommodating on schedule all the people who got in the queue at 7am.

The third VQ opportunity also should help Disneyland to deflect complaints from anyone who might be disappointed by not winning the morning or noon VQ openings. By 4pm, you've probably done enough in the park that missing Tiana's would not sting as hard as it would if your disappointment were confirmed earlier in the day.

The late VQ opening also provides an opportunity to get on Tiana's for guests who ride Haunted Mansion Holiday earlier in the day. Disneyland allows you to hold only one attraction virtual queue assignment at a time. So if you got into the Haunted Mansion queue in the morning after not getting picked for Tiana's at 7am, you now will have two more chances for Tiana's if you can get on board Mansion by noon, or one more if you ride Mansion before 4pm.

