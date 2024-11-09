Walt Disney World offers fresh look at its new nighttime parade

Disney is sharing a first look at another float for its new nighttime parade at Walt Disney World next year.

"Disney Starlight" will premiere next summer as the first new nighhttime parade at the Magic Kingdom since SpectroMagic debuted in 1991. Disney's most popular theme park has not had an exclusively nighttime parade at the park outside the holiday season since the latest revival of the Main Street Electrical Parade closed in 2016.

At the D23 event today in Brazil, Disney shared new concept art for the Moana float in Disney Starlight.



Concept images courtesy Disney Parks

Disney previously shared concept art for a Blue Fairy parade unit, which includes characters from Peter Pan and Frozen...

As well as an Encanto float.

All these images are very stylized, making it a bit difficult to discern where the actual float ends and the concept art embellishments begin. But they do help build anticipation for a specific vibe from the new parade, which opens at a date yet to be announced in the summer of 2025.

Planning a Disney visit?

For assistance in planning a Walt Disney World vacation, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)