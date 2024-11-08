Here's why Universal should get into the cruise business

Universal is about to open a multibillion dollar investment in its Orlando theme parks. Universal Epic Universe promises to shake up the us theme park market, bringing millions of additional visitors to the Central Florida market.

But Orlando is not the only place where Universal is expanding. Also next year, the company will enter the Las Vegas market with its Universal Horror Unleashed attraction - a year round Halloween horror nights experience. The year after that, Universal will expand to Texas, opening Universal Kids Resort outside Dallas. And the company is pursuing approval for a new theme park in England, bringing the brand to the United Kingdom.

These three expansions seem to bring Universal to markets not yet developed by Universal’s archrival, Disney. But that is a simplistic take. Sure, Disney has focused on building mega resorts such as Walt Disney World, Disneyland in California, and elsewhere in Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai. (It licenses its brand and IP for a resort in Tokyo, too.) Ever since Disney abandoned its DisneyQuest brand, it has not pursued a physical attraction presence in smaller markets across the country and around the world, like Universal now is doing.

Except… that it has. Disney has been in Texas for years. It’s been in the UK. It’s in Canada, Europe, Australia, and starting next year, in Singapore, too – practically next door to a Universal Studios theme park.

You might have figured out by now that I am talking about the Disney Cruise Line. If you’ve not sailed on DCL before, do not make the mistake of dismissing the appeal of Disney’s ships. Because “a cruise” is not the DCL’s product. Its product is “Disney” - just like at the theme parks.

The Disney Cruise Line enables Disney to bring a physical Disney vacation experience to more guests from more destinations around the world. It’s a tool that Universal currently lacks in its Destinations and Experiences portfolio, but one that Universal would do well to consider adding.

No, Universal does not need to copy everything that Disney does. Universal finds success when it goes its own way and creates innovative new experiences for its guests, from The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Volcano Bay and, soon – I suspect – with Epic Universe. But a cruise line would allow Universal an opportunity to continue to innovate while expanding into new markets, without having to pay to develop a new resort in each.

Disney got into the cruise business with co-branded sailings on the old Premier Cruise Lines from 1985 to 1993. Five years after that relationship ended, Disney launched the Disney Magic in 1998. One might suggest that Universal start by co-branding cruises with an existing operator, as Disney did, but I would advise against that.

The biggest lesson that Disney learned from its relationship with Premier was that Disney needed to control its own show. There’s no need for Universal to risk diluting its brand to learn that now-obvious lesson. If Universal needs specific expertise about running its own cruise line, LinkedIn is filled with former and current DCL cast members that Universal could hire.

Disney’s entry into the cruise business coincided with the “Disney decade” of the 1990s. That’s when Disney began to make the leap from a family-oriented movie and TV studio into the lifestyle brand that it is today. The development of the DCL helped Disney to define exactly what a “Disney” experience is for consumers. Because on a Disney cruise ship, the sum truly is more than its parts, even more so that it is within the theme parks.

A cruise line provides a needed creative challenge for Universal at this moment in the brand’s evolution. Say “Disney,” and people know what you are talking about. “Universal” remains far from that level of brand identity. Designing a cruise line – from the ships to the experiences upon it – provides Universal with a powerful opportunity to craft a more impressive brand identity for the company, one that has the potential to create a halo effect that boosts the appeal of its theme parks and regional attractions going forward.

Yes, this would be a multi-billion dollar endeavor. Universal would need to design its ships and contract with a shipbuilder. It would need to contract berths in home ports, as well as ports of call. The competition not just to access but also to control ports of call has sparked a bidding war in the cruise industry right now, as company pay to develop private ports for their ships. And with Disney expanding from its current five to 13 ships over the next decade, available space at the world’s ports promises to become even tighter, and more expense, for competitors.

I know that some people within Universal’s theme park division have advocated to get into the cruise business. And that others within the company have resisted that call. So I am not writing anything today that people within the company do not know already.

But I think it’s important for Universal fans – and, frankly, Disney fans, too, because there is huge overlap there – to have their voices heard in this conversation. I like a lot of what Disney does different from other cruise lines (no casinos, no unlimited drink packages, rotational dining), and I would love to see what operational innovations Universal might bring to the industry. Plus, I would love this additional opportunity to spend time experiencing Universal’s IP.

So, as a fan, I would love to see Universal get into the cruise business. Heck, maybe a Universal Cruise Line might actually apply some price pressure on cruise fares that Disney does not feel from other cruise lines.

If Universal does not get into the cruise business, Disney will continue to be able to use its cruise line to put more distance between its attractions business and those of its competitors, led by Universal. Yes, this business costs billions. But it makes billions, too. And more importantly, it allows Disney to spread its brand to markets all over the planet, in ways that Universal will not be able to without a cruise fleet of its own.

Keep in touch and support the site

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on Disney and Universal vacations, including Disney Cruise Line, please contact our partner for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

Replies (3)