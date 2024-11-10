Nintendo schedules Donkey Kong Country update

Nintendo fans who have been waiting for Universal Studios Japan to open its new Donkey Kong roller coaster might get some news on Monday.

Nintendo has scheduled a Super Nintendo World Direct livestream for 5pm ET/2pm PT on Monday afternoon. The 10-minute livestream will showcase the Donkey Kong Country expansion of the Osaka park's Super Nintendo World.

That expansion includes the new Mine-Cart Madness roller coaster, which features an illusion where the coaster trains appear to jump their track. The Donkey Kong expansion had been announced for to open last spring but was delayed to later in the year. There's not much time left in 2024, so the biggest news that we can hope for during this update is an official opening date.

Here is an embed of the livestream video:

