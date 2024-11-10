Who does the holidays the best in Florida?

The holiday season is starting at Central Florida's theme parks. The week between Christmas and New Year's will be the busiest of the year at some of the world's most popular tourist destinations. But which one is the best one for holiday fun?

That's the question we are asking you to vote on this week. Here is what awaits theme park fans in Florida this year.

Walt Disney World

Holidays at Walt Disney World Resort starts officially on Tuesday, November 12. But the resort already has started its after-hours, hard-ticket parties, with Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom running select nights through December 20 and Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney's Hollywood Studios continuing select nights through December 21.

Elsewhere, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays runs daily from November 29 through December 30, with holiday food kitchens and the Candlelight Processional. At Disney's Animal Kingdom, the Merry Menagerie puppets will be out and the park will offer its Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition projection show. Disney's Hollywood Studios again will have its Sunset Seasons Greetings show on the Hollywood Tower Hotel, and the Magic Kingdom will offer the Jingle Cruise holiday overlay on the Jungle Cruise as well as the Frozen Holiday Surprise show at Cinderella Castle.

Universal Orlando

Holidays at Universal Orlando runs from November 22 through December 31 this year. Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's returns to Universal Studios Florida, while Grinchmas is back at Universal's Islands of Adventure, including the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.

Universal will celebrate Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in both parks, with The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle projection show in Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure as well as the Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees holiday show in Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration starts November 16 and continues on select dates through January 5, 2025. The celebration includes the park's Sea of Trees light display as well as many holiday shows, including Winter Wonderland On Ice, O Wondrous Night, An Elf's Story, Big Bird's Christmas Storytime, Elmo's Christmas Wish Show, and the Sesame Street Christmas Parade. Fans can meet Santa as well as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, ice skate at Bayside Stadium, and watch the Holiday Reflections: Fireworks Finale.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Christmas Town starts November 15 and continues through January 5, 2025. You can ride the Holly Jolly Express train around the park, meet Santa at Santa's North Pole Experience and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and friends in Rudolph's Winter Wonderland. Holiday shows include Christmas on Ice, Three Kings Journey, Storytime with Mrs. Claus, Elmo's Christmas Wish, and the Holiday in the Sky Fireworks Show.

Legoland Florida

Holidays at Legoland runs November 29-30 and December 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-31 this year. Fans can meet Lego Santa as well as Lego Holiday Elves, Lego Gingerbread Man and Lego Reindeer Girl, with a 30-foot Lego Christmas tree towering over the park. It all wraps up with Kids' New Year's Eve, daily from December 26-31, featuring a fireworks show and kid-friendly early countdown that won't keep them up past bedtime.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney sails a variety of Very Merrytime Cruises from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas and the Caribbean. You can meet Santa Claus on board, as well as enjoy Mickey and Minnie's Holiday Party on the upper deck or watch the Tree Lighting Ceremony. There's even "snow" flurries on Castaway Cay, allowing you to enjoy the best of holiday weather without the freezing cold.

Time to vote

So which of these holiday get-away options is the favorite in your family? Tells us your reasons why, in the comments.



