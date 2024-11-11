Disney Treasure rescues its first passengers

The new Disney Treasure has welcomed its first passengers.

The Disney Cruise Line's newest ship is sailing to Port Canaveral from its shipyard in Europe. The Wish-class vessel will be heading up to New York next week for its Christening before returning to Florida for previews and its official first sailing in December.

But the Disney Treasure yesterday picked up its first passengers - and that wasn't scheduled. Disney Treasure on Sunday rescued four passengers from a sinking 50-foot catamaran about 200 miles off the coast of Bermuda.

"We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril," Captain Marco Nogara told ABC News. "Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety."

Cruise ships occasionally are called by the Coast Guard to perform rescues at sea. But it's a bit unusual for the nearest ship for a rescue to be a brand-new cruise ship that hasn't officially welcomed any passengers yet.

