Disneyland Paris prepares a magical new way to end the day

Disneyland Paris has revealed the name and more details about its new nighttime spectacular, which debuts in January.

Disney Tales of Magic will open Jaunary 10, 2025 at Disneyland Paris. The show will play on and above Sleeping Beauty Castle, featuring drones, lasers, fountains, light projections, and - of course - fireworks.

"At Disneyland Paris, we've always strived to push the boundaries of what's possible in nighttime entertainment, and Disney Tales of Magic takes that vision even further," Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski said. "Our teams have crafted something truly magical, an experience that will captivate and inspire guests for years to come. Building on our legacy of innovation, creativity, and storytelling, we're excited for this show to become a lasting part of the story of Disneyland Park."



Concept image courtesy Disneyland Paris

The new show also will include projections on the park's Main Street U.S.A.

"Through 20 super bright high-definition LED video projectors cleverly hidden along Main Street, U.S.A the space will be transformed into an enchanting setting at times becoming a grand ballroom where Cinderella and Prince Charming waltz under the stars, a colorful Colombian village brought to life by the magic of the Madrigal family, rows of vibrant emotion-filled memory spheres inside Riley’s mind, and many more iconic Disney Animation and Pixar worlds," the resort said in its press release.

Creative Director Tim Lutkin shares a first look at the show in this video released today by Disney:

In addition to the new Disney Tales of Magic show, Disneyland Paris also announced today a new summer festival, Disney Music Festival, running April 19 through September 5 next year.

The festival will include a Minnie Mouse parade as well as concerts and shows featuring music from Disney and Pixar productions. More details will come later about that event.

