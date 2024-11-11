Universal sets opening date for Donkey Kong land

The new Donkey Kong Country will open December 11 inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan.

Universal Studios Japan CEO J.L. Bonnier announced the land's official opening date during a Nintendo Direct livestream from the park. Before the announcement, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto led a quick tour of the land.

Among the highlights was a quick POV of the lift hill on the Mine-Cart Madness roller coaster in Donkey Kong Country. Set in the Golden Temple, riders will be on a mission to protect the Golden Banana from Tiki Tong and the Tiki Tak Tribe.



If you look carefully, you can see the opening for the boom arm to the left of the facade track on the Mine-Cart Madness roller coaster.

And here is a view of the Cranky Kong and Squawks animatronics in the queue, who will help step up the coaster's story.



Cranky Kong and Squawks in Mine-Cart Madness

Beyond the coaster, Donkey Kong will meet guests at the Donkey Kong Tree House in the land. Miyamoto also showed off the Jungle Beat Shakes food service location, which will serve a banana-flavored DK Crush sundae as well as a DK Wild Dog hot dog, with avocado sauce. Donkey Kong Country also will include an interaction where you can match the beat on conga drums to make Rambi the Rhinoceros appear.



Shigeru Miyamoto with Donkey Kong Country's Rambi interaction

Here is the video replay of the livestream.

For Americans who can't make it to Japan in the next six months, Super Nintendo World and Donkey Kong Country will open as part of the new Universal Epic Universe park at Universal Orlando Resort on May 22, 2025.

