Disney Parks report record revenue, income

Revenue and income were up to record levels at Disney's theme park division last year, though a drop in attendance at the international parks in the past three months drove down income for the final three months of the company's fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company this morning reported a 4% rise in annual operating income for its Experiences segment, which includes the theme parks and Disney Cruise Line. Disney Experiences reported $9.272 billion in operating income for the year ending September 28, 2024. Revenue was up 5% for the year, to $34.151 billion.

That accounts for about 37% of the Disney's overall corporate revenue for the year, as well as over half - 59% - of the company's operating income.

For the final three months of the fiscal year, operating income was down 6% in the Experiences segment, however, to $1.659 billion for the quarter. That was driven by a 5% drop in revenue at the international parks, which contributed to a 32% decline in operating income for those properties. Disney blamed lower attendance and higher costs due to new guest offerings and higher depreciation for the decline. Disney did report higher average guest spending at its U.S. theme parks and Disney Cruise Line for the quarter, helping overall revenue in the segment to rise 1%, to $8.240 billion.

Disney's international parks are the Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disney Resort. The Tokyo Disney Resort is owned and operated by the Oriental Land Co. under license from Disney.

Replies (2)