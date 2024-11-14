Six Flags closes the world's tallest roller coaster

The king is dead. Six Flags Great Adventure confirmed this morning that it has closed Kingda Ka, the Intamin Accelerator coaster that has been the world's tallest roller coaster, at 456 feet.
With a top speed of 128 mph, Kingda Ka also had been America's fastest roller coaster, and - depending upon how you count things - the fastest in the world with the global record holder, Formula Rossa, not running since January. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's Formula Rossa is also another hydraulic-launched Intamin Accelerator, though it does not share Kingda Ka's iconic Top Hat design.
It's been a tough year for the biggest of the Intamin Accelerators, with Top Thrill 2 - Cedar Point's Zamperla-led rebuild of the former Top Thrill Dragster - closing after just one week of operation last spring. The titles for world's fastest and tallest roller coaster are about to be claimed by another Intamin product - the Exa coaster, which will debut as Falcons Flight at the new Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia next year.
Kingda Ka welcomed more than 12 million riders since its debut in 2005. The park said today that it will remove the coaster, along with The Twister and Parachutes, to make way for a new "multi-record-breaking launch coaster" to open in 2026. The park also will be removing its Green Lantern coaster and The Sky Way. Next year, the park will open Flash: Vertical Velocity, a Vekoma Super Boomerang.
"With our dedication to creating unforgettable experiences, the park's multi-year expansion plans will bring major investments, including record-breaking thrill rides, revitalized family experiences, elevated dining, expanded events, and continuous enhancements across the property," Six Flags Great Adventure President Brian Bacica said.
"We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion. These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences. We look forward to sharing more details next summer."
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.
lots of rides closures announced but no mention of zumanjaro on that list so that has me thinking a swing launch just like TT2, which will hopefully be up and running successfully next year. KK2 could still be a record breaker. my 2 cents.
I think what needs to be noted is the way in which Six Flags has handled this entire situation. The lack of comment from both the park and chain when rumors of Kingda Ka's demise started setting the coaster community abuzz was inexcusable for a closure of this magnitude. While there were plenty of enthusiasts at the park over the weekend reacting to the rumors (including myself), the park probably could have realized even greater attendance on what was the last normal operating weekend of the year. It's one thing when a coaster breaks irreparably or has some other sudden issue that necessitates a permanent closure (safety incident or lawsuit)., but that's not what happened here. Kingda Ka was operating more efficiently than I'd seen in years (though just 1 load platform and 2 trains) with the excellent ops pumping out trains every 60-90 seconds with just a few intermittent periods of downtime lasting between 5-10 minutes. From all indications, this decision was made at a higher level to mitigate the liability that the coaster represents (there have been multiple reports of guests dropping/losing objects on the ride despite the "empty pockets" requirement, though metal detectors were never used to screen guests in the queue to mitigate the issue) and the cost to maintain the attraction, particularly given so many Intamin hydraulic launch coasters are being phased out. However, to not officially give the enthusiast community an opportunity to get a final ride on such an iconic attraction is ridiculous. People complained when BGT gave guests a 2-week notice ahead of the closure of Scorpion - while likely a memorable coaster to some, it doesn't have anywhere close to the cache that Kingda Ka had.
Also, what should not be lost in this is the closure of La Vibora at SFoT, one of the last operating Intamin bobsled coasters in the world, with no notice too.
To soften the blow, Six Flags announced a bunch of nebulous additions the replace the lost attractions and to provide guests an idea of what will be coming at many of the parks in the next few years.
1. SFGAdv is getting a world record breaking multi-launch roller coaster in 2026 to replace Kingda Ka, Green Lantern, Cyclone (Huss Top Spin), and the previously closed parachutes. SF didn't provide any other information, but I wouldn't be surprised to see something similar to Velocicoaster/Pantheon/Toutatis or perhaps a coaster that breaks the North American inversion record (currently held by Steel Curtain, but will be tied by Alpen Fury next year).
2. SFoT is getting a world record breaking dive coaster in 2026 to replace La Vibora. Given the location, I doubt they'd be able to top Yukon Striker for height/drop, so the world record would have to be either inversions or length (again would be tricky without going into the parking lot) or perhaps the drop angle (currently held by Iron Menace I believe).
3. SFMM is getting a "first of its kind in North America" coaster in 2026. This could be literally anything and could be placed anywhere, so I think it's impossible to speculate on this, though early rumors are that it could be an "Axis Coaster" from S&S, a prototype coaster that is being built at a small park in Saudi Arabia.
4. Six Flags also indicated new attractions and coasters for a number of other parks in the chain to be installed over the next 2 years that will be part of a chain-wide capital investment exceeding $1 billion.
@mbrussmco - The SF release is pretty clear that Kingda Ka is being removed to make way for the new 2026 coaster, so that would include Zumanjaro and not allow for a TT2-like makeover. FWIW, I was at the park on Sunday, and the drop ride was not open and the sign at the attraction's entrance had been removed.
good to see that the "new six flags" is just as incompetent as the old six flags. very good stuff.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
This could have been handled much better. I personally find it unconscionable that the park did not make a formal announcement in time for more people to ride this record-breaking coaster. Of course FB was deluged with rumors of its closing but nothing was written in stone. When Rolling Thunder was about to close, the park made patrons well aware of that. It's possible that policies have changed as a result of the Six Flags Cedar Fair merger, as La Vibora at SFOT apparently closed without any fanfare. When Kings Island decided to remove Firehawk, that fact was well advertised and I made a special trip to the park to get in some final rides. It was the least the park could do to treat guests with all due respect but lamentably, things have changed.