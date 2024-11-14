Six Flags closes the world's tallest roller coaster

The king is dead. Six Flags Great Adventure confirmed this morning that it has closed Kingda Ka, the Intamin Accelerator coaster that has been the world's tallest roller coaster, at 456 feet.

With a top speed of 128 mph, Kingda Ka also had been America's fastest roller coaster, and - depending upon how you count things - the fastest in the world with the global record holder, Formula Rossa, not running since January. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi's Formula Rossa is also another hydraulic-launched Intamin Accelerator, though it does not share Kingda Ka's iconic Top Hat design.

It's been a tough year for the biggest of the Intamin Accelerators, with Top Thrill 2 - Cedar Point's Zamperla-led rebuild of the former Top Thrill Dragster - closing after just one week of operation last spring. The titles for world's fastest and tallest roller coaster are about to be claimed by another Intamin product - the Exa coaster, which will debut as Falcons Flight at the new Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia next year.

Kingda Ka welcomed more than 12 million riders since its debut in 2005. The park said today that it will remove the coaster, along with The Twister and Parachutes, to make way for a new "multi-record-breaking launch coaster" to open in 2026. The park also will be removing its Green Lantern coaster and The Sky Way. Next year, the park will open Flash: Vertical Velocity, a Vekoma Super Boomerang.

"With our dedication to creating unforgettable experiences, the park's multi-year expansion plans will bring major investments, including record-breaking thrill rides, revitalized family experiences, elevated dining, expanded events, and continuous enhancements across the property," Six Flags Great Adventure President Brian Bacica said.

"We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion. These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences. We look forward to sharing more details next summer."

Replies (4)