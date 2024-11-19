Look inside Universal Orlando's new Harry Potter ride

Universal does not have a space on the show floor at this year's IAAPA Expo, but that's not keeping the company from getting into the reveals today.

Universal Orlando Resort this morning dropped new photos from inside the upcoming Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry ride at Universal Epic Universe. The new theme park opens officially May 22, 2025.

The third Harry Potter land at Universal Orlando, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic will be one of four IP lands at Epic Universe, joining Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe, which features Universal's class monsters. The land's signature attraction will be set inside the British Ministry of Magic, to which guests will enter via Floo Network from the surrounding Paris-themed land.

So let's start with that entryway, the Métro-Floo Corridor.



From the corridor, we see the Ministry of Magic Atrium, seemingly straight from Warner Bros.' Harry Potter films.



Ministry of Magic Atrium

The ride's story has us arriving at the Ministry in time for the trial of Dolores Umbridge. We will see inside her office, where we will meet Higgledy, Umbridge's former house-elf, who is cleaning out the office ahead of the trial.



Higgledy in Dolores Umbridge's office

The attraction's ride vehicle will be an omnidirectional lift. The vehicles seat up to 14 guests and Universal is sharing a first official look at them today.



Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry ride vehicle

Of course, since something inevitably goes terribly wrong, there will be a chase to catch Umbridge as she tries to escape. That ride will take visitors through several additional locations in the Ministry, including the Magical Archives, Department of Magical Creatures, and the Time Room.



Magical Archives



Time Room

